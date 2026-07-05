History Impossible

History Impossible

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PL's avatar
PL
Jul 5Edited

I enjoy your work and this essay has strong elements, especially the immigrant perspective and pushback against negative valence/oikophobia. That said, it leans into a propositional view of American identity and largely sidesteps the Anglo-Protestant and Judeo-Christian foundations (English common law, biblical views of rights and dignity, Puritan-influenced habits) that made the experiment viable. Those cultural fundamentals enabled the pluralism, not the other way around.

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Philip Pomerantz's avatar
Philip Pomerantz
Jul 5

Thank you for the post. That was a pleasure

Yesterday in synagogue (because July 4th fell on Shabbat this year)I gave a little talk after the kiddush about two things. The origins in the Hebrew Bible for the concept of natural rights (that we are made in Gods image), and the dual gift of yesterday. One was the gift of Shabbat to The Jewish people, and the other was how this nation has been a gift to the Jewish people. It was the first non Jewish majority nation to give full and equal rights to Jews as Jews. Our nation has been a safe haven for Jews for a long time, and we have flourished here as nowhere else, at least until 1948. One small if significant example of American exceptionalism.

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