History Impossible

History Impossible

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Miguel Cruz's avatar
Miguel Cruz
Apr 18, 2025

I’ve enjoyed Dan Carlin and Darryl’s work for a very long time. I view their work as a 21st Century version of oral history. When I listen to Darryl’s storytelling I appreciate how accessible it is to the average listener. This is good quality and allows those to learn broad historical narratives. However, I also have serious disagreements with some of Darryl’s interpretations of history. This largely stems from my background from grad school at an elite University. Darryl’s medium is inherently restrictive and relies on narratives of mainly first person resources to build out a story. This in itself is fine, however it is also susceptible to the same flaws of myth building and narratives Darryl sometimes complains about. The main issue I see is Darryl creates his narrative somewhat isolated and then seems to think the accepted historical narrative is wrong vs built over time by those that dedicate their lives to historical study. Darryl hasn’t found a new thread of thought, but highlights an area that professional historians have studied but discount or deemphasize based on evidence from holistic research. The other area that confounds me about Darryl is his desire to pick fights on social media. He’s very talented and quite frankly should be above that, but isn’t. It’s like a talented prize fighter getting bar fights.

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Sholom's avatar
Sholom
Apr 17, 2025Edited

It sounds like sloppy/borderline deceitful historiography is the only serious issue you have with Darryl. What are your thoughts on the fact that he fully agrees, in his own words, with multiple people in his comments section who believe that the Jews are a malign influence on the word who are responsible for most of the bad things that have happened to the US in the last century and the Western world writ large?

Not that these opinions mean you have some obligation to drop him as a friend or denounce him, but it should surely color your view of his historical commentary and narrative..

For myself as a Jewish listener of his, I am still able to enjoy his work where it touches upon Jews as a sort of anti-Jewish steelman that forces me to think through my understanding of history more carefully, and where it doesn't really interact with Jewish people (like his Aztec episode or the Jonestown series or the labor rights series) as just a good yarn that leads me down different historical rabbit-holes and the addition of dozens of new books to my thriftbooks wishlist.

But as someone doing critical analysis of his work, this really is something that needs to be confronted and integrated.

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