It’s not often that we get to discuss fiction on History Impossible with any great depth, but thankfully, my longtime friend and comrade Daniele Bolelli of the History on Fire podcast came by to chat about that very thing, since he is now, among all the amazing things he has accomplished, a published fiction author. His new book, Renaissance Gangster: The Ballad of Caravaggio has been released to the world, and we thought it would be a good idea to chat about it, his process creating it, the proper guidelines for doing historical fiction, and much else involving this incredible project of his. Make sure to pick up a copy of his book today, and show the guy some love. He’s worked his tail off on this for many years and brought to life probably one of the greatest characters he’s ever discussed over on History on Fire.

But there’s more to this epic conversation than just discussing fiction. We both, by pure coincidence, ended up doing work on the history of dueling, and decided there was a lot of historical meat to chew on with that topic. I will always allow Daniele to have the floor to propose his Nobel Prize-worthy idea of “Gladiatorial Games for World Peace,” which certainly does come up. We also talk about the slippery concept of revenge and try to tease out the differences—if any—between revenge and vengeance. We also ponder at what scale revenge ceases having any utility, tying nicely into the next big episode of History Impossible (stay tuned!).

As always, our conversation was wide-ranging, enlightening, and just fun overall. So please enjoy this conversation with Daniele Bolelli, podcaster, professor, martial artist, and author of many books, now including Renaissance Gangster: The Ballad of Caravaggio (seriously: go buy it!).