0:00 -51:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Hey everyone. No preamble here. Just a nice bonus as a thank you for your continued support. As the title suggests, this is an audio adaptation of an essay I wrote about the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and how it led me to reflect on my generation, that is millennials, seems to believe about itself regarding trauma, adversity, and the future.

This is available to all subscribers, so please consider supporting my work if you want access to ad-free versions of History Impossible like this one.