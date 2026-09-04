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In this newest episode of History Impossible we’re joined a second time by Richard Lim, host of the This American President podcast, who last appeared on this program a couple years ago to discuss the insane, contentious election of 1876. He is also the author of a new book, Refusing a Crown: How George Washington Changed the World, which releases on October 13, 2026, and covers the most significant aspect of America’s first president: his restraint from seizing power that almost certainly would have remained his.

In this episode, Richard and I spoke about his new book, about Washington’s enduring character, the best and most important of the Founders, the role of deism, the constitutional foundations of the American experiment, and why figures like Washington prove that this experiment endures for a reason, even as it has faced many trials and challenges until this very day (among other topics). The polarization that plagues United States politics in the 21st century is, after all, nothing new, and Washington was among those who recognized this potential, and yet created an example that is easily forgotten. Richard aims to—and I believe succeeds—remind us that there was more to Washington than his supposed inability to tell lies about cherry trees and crossing a river during the Revolution, revealing that he was far more than some “presidential messiah.”