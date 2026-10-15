History Impossible

History Impossible

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lost and Found's avatar
Lost and Found
6d

This is a really great piece, a profound reflection on the limits of human knowledge and the tendency to pass judgment based on flimsy and limited evidence.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander von Sternberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture