History Impossible

History Impossible

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Sir Light
Jun 10

The notion of "banality of evil" for me is encapsulated in these words from an iconic song. It explains not just WW2

Country in depression

Nation in despair

One man seeking reasons everywhere

Growing hate and anger

The fuhrer's orders are precise

Who is to be blamed and sent to die!

On one hand, we can definitely look at Germany now, look at Germany before and separate the Nazi crimes from the wider German people. But on the other hand, Nazi are, regrettably, a product of their time, inevitable in a kind of historic sense. The conditions that happened in the late Weimar republic did resolve in a radical movement taking the power.

A very interesting notion of this article is that Nazi psychological analysis was a very necessary direction of study to answer a question in court "can a man testify for himself?" and as such was a widely requested study. I never thought of it this way as a judicial necessity and not just as a fascination of some. Thank you for providing such a detailed insight into the topic. Also it is very empowering to see a podcast host taking the academic degree and writing scientific articles in a style, familiar from your presentation of your podcasts. I wish you all the best on your journey in this direction!

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