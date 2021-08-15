History Impossible
The home of the History Impossible.
By Alexander von Sternberg
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“The perfect written companion to his excellent History Impossible podcast, Alexander von Sternberg’s newsletter explores some of the most fascinating and overlooked wrinkles of history.”...”
Jamie Paul,
American Dreaming
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