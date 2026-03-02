History Impossible

History Impossible

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Philip Pomerantz's avatar
Philip Pomerantz
Apr 11

I would have sent this as an email, but i don't know yours. This is a comment and observation about Darryl Cooper.

I have been listening to his latest which is about the German army at the end of WW1 to WW2. I think that it is plainly obvious from his appearances on Tucker's show and from his X feed that he has taken a dark turn and as far as I am concerned he is unabashedly antisemitic. I believe that in his present work that he is going to absolve the average German soldier of any complicity or agency in any of the bad things the Wehrmacht and the German nation did in WW2. He will also try to lay some of the blame on Jews. As he is describing the Russian Civil War he will let the listener know of every Jewish Bolshevik that did a horrible thing (and there were many of them no doubt, the Bolsheviks and the Red Army were monstrous and cruel). As expected, the Whites are not included in the endless litany of atrocities committed during the Civil War, even though they were as frequent and as horrible as anything the Reds did. It was a bad time and a bad place for ordinary people to be. They were indeed the Bloodlands (as Tim Snyder called them before he lost his mind and emigrated to Canada). When he related the abbreviated details of the negotiations that led up to the Treaty of Brest Litovsk, he went on about how crude the Bolsheviks were in front of the proper civilized German generals and diplomats. What wasn't discussed were the details of that treaty, and how much territory was taken from Russia as a result of losing their war with Germany.

I will listen to the whole series. I fully expect a whitewashing of Germany. He will place the blame on the USSR and the Jews and probably on the most evil character in WW2, Winston Churchill who we all know was a stooge of the Zionists.

I am enjoying the Crackpot History examination of Scott Horton's Provoked, and I look forward to his analysis of this publication of Cooper's.

Once again, I thank you for your excellent substack and congratulations on you PhD, which I assume from your posts will be forthcoming soon.

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1 reply by Alexander von Sternberg
Pier-Luc's avatar
Pier-Luc
Mar 21

When I was in high school, my biology teacher mentioned eugenics in a quick sentence. He treated the subject with the same level of seriousness as he would give to a "flat earther."

You mentioned that eugenics was once considered cutting-edge by leading universities. While that support and research are deeply disturbing, it clashes with my previous understanding of how much importance we give it today. You made me realize there was probably a "PR" campaign to clean up the names of those big institutions. This is fascinating.

Thanks a lot for the insight!

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