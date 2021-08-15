Why subscribe?

You get to see my thoughts in their most unvarnished form, and see where a lot of the ideas fueling History Impossible come from. You also get to interact with me directly instead of through the official History Impossible website, which is usually via email correspondence.

Join the crew of ladies, gentlemen, brothers, sisters, comrades, and friends.

There are a lot of people who enjoy the work I do; a lot more than makes any sort of sense to me, even after half a decade of doing this. But they help keep the lights on and help keep me going and give me the feedback I need to keep producing a moderately high-quality and middlingly-popular historical podcast.