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Enduring the Misfortunes of Others (Audio Adaptation)
After a bit of a hiatus, History Impossible is back with another special episode, this time looking at the phenomenon of outsourcing responsibility for…
Jul 17
•
Alexander von Sternberg
3
1
The Riddle of American Identity (w/ David Josef Volodzko)
I recently wrote a piece exploring the concept of American identity, primarily through the prism of the immigrant experience, and it got me thinking…
Jul 15
•
Alexander von Sternberg
5
2
Beer and Hot Dogs
Trying to define American identity after 250 years
Jul 5
•
Alexander von Sternberg
9
8
2
May 2026
Understanding the Abyss: Holocaust Scholarship into the 21st Century
Hey again everybody.
May 20
•
Alexander von Sternberg
1:07:14
The Third Reich Diagnosis: How Nazi War Criminals Changed Psychology Forever
Hey everyone.
May 19
•
Alexander von Sternberg
10
1
4
April 2026
Enduring the Misfortunes of Others
Searching for a fifth column and outsourcing our hatred
Apr 24
•
Alexander von Sternberg
18
9
7
The Flight from Hitler's Shadow: Making Martyrs of Evil
Hey everyone, it’s good to be back with all of you.
Apr 15
•
Alexander von Sternberg
2
2
1
1:45:57
March 2026
Purity First, Purity Last: The Eternal Quest for Perfection
Hello all.
Mar 2
•
Alexander von Sternberg
2
5
2
February 2026
Martyrs, Militants, Monetizers, and Madmen (w/ Crackpot History)
In this newest installment of History Impossible, we’re privileged to be joined by the host of the Crackpot History Podcast, which began life just over…
Feb 23
•
Alexander von Sternberg
1
1
1
2:07:35
Color-Coded Alliances and Islamism's Useful Suckers (w/ Eli Lake)
In this very special episode of History Impossible, we are joined by the esteemed journalist, political commentator, and fellow historical podcaster Eli…
Feb 12
•
Alexander von Sternberg
1
4
2
1:17:12
The Forgotten Green-Brown Alliance (Audio Adaptation)
As covered in the most recent episode of History Impossible, the Nazis could be pretty keen on developing supposedly strange bedfellows, especially as…
Feb 1
•
Alexander von Sternberg
2
1
1:51:48
January 2026
History Impossible in 2026
A little housekeeping
Jan 14
•
Alexander von Sternberg
6
1
1
© 2026 Alexander von Sternberg
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